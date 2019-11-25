Codashop partners with FreeCharge in India

India’s only web-based shopping cart for gaming and other digital content purchases announced its second strategic partnership in India with Freecharge, one of the largest payment gateways in India. The partnership, with Paytm and now Freecharge, will enable Codashop to onboard new customers on its platform and seamlessly operate across new territories in India. Codashop users will have greater flexibility of local and alternative payment methods.

Codashop enables publishers to accept payments for mobile games and other digital content on codashop.com. With its simple web-based model, Codashop has the fastest and most hassle-free payment solutions for Indian gamers, along with the largest library of games without having to login. Publishers of leading games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, Hago and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang; streaming platforms like Yome Live; and video-on-demand platforms like Viu have integrated with Coda to accept payments.

Through this partnership, which will be available both on the Freecharge app and at Codashop.com, the company aims to capture the digital gaming and entertainment market in India. Commenting on the association, Coda Payments CEO Mr. Philippe Limes said, “Today, consumers are increasingly using new digital payment methods for greater convenience and choice. We are excited to partner with Freecharge who will help us in enhancing our reach in the Indian market and offer deeper consumer engagement. Our wide range of gaming and entertainment portfolio and strategic associations with partners like Freecharge and Paytm; will help us in strengthening our position in the market.”

Freecharge CEO Mr. Siddharth Mehta said, “We are happy to partner with Coda Payments, one of the leading web-based shopping cart for gaming and digital content purchases. With the changing nature of payments ecosystem, the digital channels are steadily gaining acceptance in the gaming industry, this partnership will enable us to extend our footprints in the gaming and entertainment space. At Freecharge, we are continuously striving to build our portfolio and staying relevant to the millennials by providing new-age products and services that highlight the convenience of doing transactions with ‘ease to use’ features through the platform. Thus, building high repeatability and engagement with the consumers.”