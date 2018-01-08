‘Coco’ wins Best Animated Feature Film at the Golden Globe 2018 awards

Disney-Pixar’s family entertainer Coco iced the cake of its commercial success by bagging the prestigious award for the Best Animated Feature Film at the seventy-fifth edition of the Golden Globe today.

The Lee Unkrich directorial fought off a challenge from the likes of Fox/Blue Sky studios’s Ferdinand, DreamWorks Animation’s comedy The Boss Baby, Cartoon Saloon’s The Breadwinner and BreakThru Productions’ Loving Vincent.

Moreover, Coco had also received a nomination for the best original song of 2018, Remember Me.

Pixar brings the movie to life by celebrating the diverse shades of colour, painting the celluloid from the palette of florescent blue, yellow, orange and red, against the backdrop of rural Mexico. This astounding piece of animation with rich and bright visuals, which garnered tremendous plaudits upon its release, is one of the instrumental reasons for Coco bagging home the award.

The music was composed by the ever so talented Michael Giacchino who had also worked on the music for another animated movie namely Inside out that had won the Golden Globe award in 2016.

One of the most well known critics Rotten Tomatoes posted its rating at 97 per cent as well as shared its critical consensus: Coco‘s rich visual pleasures are matched by a thoughtful narrative that takes a family-friendly and deeply affecting approach to questions of culture, family, life, and death. This and a lot more sheds light behind the efforts taken to produce this wonderful animation worth the honour.

Disney Pixar’s Coco released on 22 November 2017 and has grossed over $589 million worldwide against a budget of $175-200 million and continues to win hearts all over.