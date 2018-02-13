‘Coco’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’ win big at the Lumiere Awards in Burbank

Disney Pixar’s Coco isn’t done weaving its magic yet, for the blockbuster animation feature was bestowed with more glory at the 2018 edition of the Lumiere Awards.

Presented by Advanced Imaging Society, Coco clinched the award for best stereography animated feature, whereas the producer Darla K. Anderson, also known for producing Cars, Toy Story 3 and Monster Inc., was presented with the honorary Harold Lloyd award too for her excellence in film-making.

The awards were the latest in the string of silverware the animated flick has walked away with, for the Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice and Annie Awards are already sewn up.

From the feature film front, Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 bagged top honours as the 1982-remake won in three different categories, including the best motion picture live-action as well as best stereography for a 3D motion picture live-action. VFX studio Stereo D was adjudged the best in the 2D to 3D conversion category for the Ryan Gosling-starrer.

Blade Runner 2049 may have generated a lukewarm response at the box-office, but the movie was critically acclaimed for its stunning visual effects. The same have been recognised with awards at numerous ceremonies, and now runs for the coveted gong of the Oscars next month.