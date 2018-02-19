‘Coco’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’ bag more prizes at the seventy-first BAFTA awards

As the seventy-first British Academy Film Awards culminated at the Royal Albert Hall last night, the likes of Coco and Blade Runner 2049 were left with more awards to add to their already bulging cabinet as each bagged the best prizes in animation and VFX categories respectively.

The Disney-Pixar feature fought off challenges from Loving Vincent and My Life as a Courgette for the best animated film, as Coco’s strong run at the awards continued with the Golden Globe, Annie Awards and Lumiere Awards already in the bag.

But all isn’t over yet as the biggest prize of them all, the Oscars, is coming next month and Coco remains in contention for that as well.

Likewise, Blade Runner 2049, the Denis Villeneuve sci-fi crime thriller that’s been sweeping awards aside for its stunning visual effects, is bestowed with yet more silverware for the same, as it was adjudged the best in special visual effects category at the BAFTA. The nominations also featured heavyweights such as Dunkirk, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, War for the Planet of the Apes and The Shape of Water.

VFX supervisors Gers Nefzer, Paul Lambert (Double Negative), Richard Hoover (Framestore) and the head of VFX for the movie John Nelson were the recepients.