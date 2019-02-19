Cobx Gaming announces ‘Cobx Masters’, a multi-title international esports tournament

Cobx Gaming, announces Cobx Masters, India’s largest multi-title international esports tournament to be held from 5 to 7 April 2019 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. This is the second leg of the Cobx Masters announced earlier last year, the Phase I of which was successfully conducted during the summer of 2018 across 10 cities in India.

The tournament will have a massive prize pool of approximately $200,000 which has been increased since its first announcement and will be split equally across two titles; Dota 2 and Counter Strike: Global Offensive. The structure of the tournament is given below.

For each title, the tournament will have six teams participating in the main event. Out of these six teams, two will be invited international teams, two will be seeded from SEA qualifiers and two from India qualifiers.

2 invited international teams



2 teams from SEA Qualifier 2 Open Qualifiers in SEA :

Single elimination BO1 matches Top two move to the Closed Qualifier Closed Qualifiers in SEA 4 invited teams and 4 teams from the Open Qualifiers divided into 2 groups Single round robin Winner of each group move to the Main Event 2 teams from India Qualifier Closed Qualifier in India 20 teams from Cobx Masters Phase I winners and runner-ups Single elimination BO1 matches Winner moves to the Main Event Open Qualifier in India Single elimination BO1 matches Winner moves to the Main Event



The structure will be the same for Dota 2 and CS:GO. The dates for the qualifiers are givebelow.2 SEA open qualifiers:

Dota 2 SEA Open Qualifiers: 26 Feb and 27 Feb

Dota 2 SEA Closed Qualifiers: 28 Feb to 1 Mar

CS:GO SEA Open Qualifiers: 26 Feb and 27 Feb

CS:GO SEA Closed Qualifiers: 2 Mar and 3 Mar

Dota 2 India Closed Qualifiers: 4 Mar to 7 Mar

Dota 2 India Open Qualifiers: 8 Mar to 10 Mar

CS:GO India Closed Qualifiers: 11 Mar to 14 Mar

CS:GO India Open Qualifiers: 15 Mar to 17 Mar

The prize pool is split among the top teams at the main event. The prize pool split per title

is given below:

First prize – $60,000

Second prize– ~$20,000

Third prize– ~$ 10,000

Fourth prize – ~$ 10,000