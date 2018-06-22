‘Cloack and Dagger’ introduces its titular cast

Marvel’s Cloack and Dagger started on Amazon Prime Video which will cast Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt as the prime actors. The show is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and produced by Freeform in the States.

Cloak and Dagger has done a good job of introducing audiences to the two titular characters, Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph), who discover they have hidden superpowers which are somehow linked, in the recent episode.

Other cast members include Gloria Reuben as Adina Johnson, Andrea Roth as Melissa Bowen, Miles Mussenden as Otis Johnson, Emma Lahana as Brigid O’Reilly and Jamie Cevallos as Delgado.

The two can play off each other’s strengths — Bowen can see people’s hopes when she touches them, as well as shoot light ‘daggers’ out of her hands, making her the dagger of the duo, while Johnson (the cloak), can teleport and channel people’s fears.

One major difference between the TV show and the comic is the location; the show is set in New Orleans instead of New York City.

Cloak and Dagger airs every Thursday on Freeform.