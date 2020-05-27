Claymation characters come alive in a new, augmented reality story

Aardman and Fictioneers are foraying into augmented reality with the first Wallace & Gromit animation from their new venture. The claymation characters will bring fans directly into their adventures via The Big Fix Up.

Aardman Studios and Fictioneers have partnered to create The Big Fix Up, an experience which will actually let players interact with Wallace and Gromit directly. This time around, the pair have taken on a contract to “fix up” the city of Bristol, with players becoming employees of their company.

Wallace & Gromit: The Big Fix Up is a new, augmented reality story, which will bring Wallace and Gromit alive in an entirely new way, while creating a cutting-edge new platform for storytelling. Rendered in CG using the latest technology, fans will be able to interact in a host of new ways and get closer than ever to the iconic duo. The experience will be rich and multi-layered, realised through innovation and technology.

The adventure will play out in a variety of different types of media, to tell the beats of a story: multi-user AR gameplay, new CG animations, in character phone calls, comic strips, extended reality (XR) portals and more.

Set for launch this autumn, one will be able to download a free app and play along at home,Following its initial UK launch in autumn, Fictioneers plan to roll out The Big Fix Up globally.