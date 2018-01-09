Cinesite Studios appoint Tara Kemes as GM of Vancouver animation facility

Cinesite Studios has announced the appointment of Tara Kemes as general manager of its feature animation studio in Vancouver. Kemes, who takes over from Nicole Stinn, will be responsible for the overall management of the studio and will report directly to Cinesite Group CEO Antony Hunt.

As general manager, Kemes will combine years of industry experience with a thorough understanding of what is required to execute Cinesite’s production commitments. She will oversee the continued expansion and strengthen Cinesite’s profile within British Columbia.

Kemes commented, “I feel privileged to join the growing team in Vancouver at such an exciting time as they take on top-tier projects, and I look forward to creating a fulfilling and supportive environment for all and playing a key role in the studio’s continuing success.”

Kemes started her industry career at Mainframe. She then worked as recruitment manager in the video game industry for Canada’s Relic Entertainment and Nexon, among others, before re-joining the new Rainmaker Entertainment in 2009 to build the team for its first animated feature film, Escape from Planet Earth. Until 2017, she continued at Rainmaker, taking on the new role of VP, culture and talent and spearheading the company’s commitment to a strong workplace community and the development and expansion of its creative and technical teams. She has continued to demonstrate her passion for nurturing talent throughout her professional career by teaching part-time at the Vancouver Film School.

Added Hunt, “Tara’s extensive operational experience and instincts for developing talent strikes that special leadership balance; I know that we’re going to benefit greatly from having her on board to continue our focus on the needs of our clients and crew.”

Launching under the Cinesite brand in March 2017 with a core staff of 65, Cinesite Studios’ Vancouver facility now has close to 100 employees, with plans to continue expanding to 200 artists as The Addams Family for MGM remains under production.