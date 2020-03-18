Cinesite releases VFX breakdown of Witcher, Kikimora creature stands out

Perched on the most watched charts on Netflix, Witcher is easily one of the most stunning series’ in the OTT space. While some admire the series for its storytelling it, many of us have already binged on it for its spectacular imagery and fictional characters. Captivating around a million minds, the monsters in the famed series have become a subject of curiosity and wonder. Recently Cinesite, one of the top VFX studios associated with the project revealed the much-anticipated VFX breakdown and the monster in the beginning of the series became the major highlight.

Dubbed as a legendary creature,Kikimora is a female house spirit in Slavic mythology. Her role in the house is usually juxtaposed with that of the domovoy, whereas one of them is considered a “bad” spirit, and the other, a “good” one.a female house spirit in Slavic mythology. Her role in the house is usually juxtaposed with that of the domovoy, whereas one of them is considered a “bad” spirit, and the other, a “good” one.

Senior creature modeller Mikkel Frandsen who has worked across many major studios recently shared on his Linkedin account, “Cinesite created a making of the Witcher reel, featuring kikimora that I sculpted and designed for the show! Check it out with volume up.”

The Witcher is an American fantasy drama series produced by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. It is based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. Set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as “the Continent”, The Witcher explores the legend of Geralt of Rivia and princess Ciri, who are linked by destiny to each other. It stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan. The show initially follows the three main protagonists at different points of time, exploring formative events that shaped their characters, before eventually merging into a single timeline.

We can’t wait for the next season the hit the OTT giant. Stay tuned!