Cinesite acquires Germany’s VFX and animation studio Trixter

Cinesite announced that it has reached an agreement to partner Trixter, a German and European provider of visual effects (VFX) and feature animation to international film, broadcast and streaming clients. This initial partnership will lead to Cinesite acquiring 100 percent of the Trixter business once regulatory and legal work is completed.

The new partnership will allow the existing senior Trixter team to lead the business in Germany and continue to build on its amazing reputation to grow the operations with the benefit and support of a larger parent company. As with Cinesite’s 2015 acquisition of Vancouver-based VFX studio Image Engine Design, Trixter will retain its brand and creative centre.

Cinesite group CEO Antony Hunt said, “The Trixter team has a fantastic reputation for producing high quality concept art, character design alongside complex VFX and feature animation. In partnering with Trixter, we are executing our strategic objective of enhancing our market position in both visual effects and animation and getting the benefit of an amazing creative team of people in Munich and Berlin.

“The skills transfer, technology collaboration, shared resources and approaches across our international studios brings benefits to all our teams and the quality of the work they create. This is borne out by the success of the Cinesite group, which has continued to grow its market share and has seen its revenue increase by 40 percent year on year since 2014.”

“I am incredibly proud of our people and the business and brand equity we have all built,” said Trixter CEO Christopher Sommer. “By joining forces with Cinesite we will benefit from both their global infrastructure and a broader range of clients to further strengthen our position in the international market.”

Trixters co-founders Simone Kraus Townsend and Michael Coldewey commented, “This is an incredibly exciting time for everybody involved and there are huge opportunities for all of us. We are pleased to have found a supportive and forward-thinking partner in Cinesite and are eager to share Trixter’s talents and expertise with the group.”