Chucky, the terrorising doll to be back on big screens with a ‘Child’s Play’ reboot by MGM

Just a week later a new Child’s Play TV series was confirmed by the creator and producer of the long-running Chucky franchise, Don Mancini, MGM is bringing the possessed doll back on big screens in a remake of the 1980s horror movie.

The Child’s Play reboot will be produced by It producers David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith with Lars Klevberg, the Norwegian filmmaker behind the horror movie Polaroid, as the director and Aaron Schmidt as the executive producer. The project will head towards a production start in Vancouver this September.

Directed by ’80s and ’90s horror mainstay and co-created by Don Mancini, Child’s Play told the story of a popular toy doll named Chucky that becomes possessed by the soul of a serial killer and terrorises a single-mom and her son, as the killer needs the son’s body to jump into before his transference to the doll becomes permanent.

MGM is fast-tracking the project with script penned by Tyler Burton Smith, who has written video games and Kung Fury 2, currently in in production.

If rumours are to be believed, the remake might see a ‘technologically advanced’ doll which is generally the case with most sequels. However, there’s no confirmation if it will actually even be Chucky as the killer doll, or if Brad Dourif will return as the voice of Chucky, or if series creator Don Mancini will be involved.

Though there’s no official comment also from MGM about the casting and more, the new movie will be a kind of homecoming as MGM’s united artists was behind the original release. Others were released by Universal’s short-lived Rogue banner or by Universal Home Entertainment.