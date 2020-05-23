Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ just debuted in ‘Fortnite’

During Covid-19 pandemic online games, especially, have seen an influx of new players and when it comes to online games, Fortnite Battle Royale is simply unavoidable. The latest trailer for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Tenet debuted in Fortnite recently. Although very little about the film is actually known, Tenet is described as a movie set within the world of international espionage, and the first trailer and marketing material for the movie has played up a concept in which time moves forward and backward — hence the palindrome title. The new trailer expands on John David Washington’s main character as he learns to warp time, with the stake of the world and its future in his hands.

Fortnite is known for its in-game live concerts, taking advantage of it many musical artists are not only taking to Fortnite to hold virtual concerts, they’re even debuting songs on the platform. Travis Scott’s Fortnite concert was quite an extraordinary spectacle. He debuted his new single called ‘Astronomical’ in the virtual space too. From the looks of it, world premiers in Fortnite are here to stay.Prior to Nolan’s Tenet trailer premiering in Epic Games’ massive virtual universe, Disney and director J.J. Abrams teamed up with Epic to debut a scene from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Abrams was on hand to introduce the clip, appearing as a tinier virtual version of himself on top of a stage where players could see him talk to host Geoff Keighley. The scene was later alluded to in The Rise of Skywalker’s opening crawl. After the trailer premiered, Keighley also announced that a classic Nolan movie will screen in Fortnite for fans some time this summer.

Tenate is still slated for 17 July, according to new marketing material that appeared on Twitter after the trailer debuted. Nolan’s Tenet isn’t just one of Warner Bros.’ biggest movies of the year — it’s also become a litmus test as to whether Hollywood studios could start releasing their films after facing a series of delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mulan, The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, and Wonder Woman 1984 are all set to follow Tenet.