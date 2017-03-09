Christophe Balestra steps down as the co-president of Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog, the studio behind famed gaming IPs like the Uncharted series and The Last of Us has announced the departure of its long time co-president Christophe Balestra.

Balestra himself took to a blog post to inform about his departure, “I never thought I would be saying something this difficult so soon — after fifteen years here, I am announcing my departure from Naughty Dog. My last day will be on April 3, 2017.”

However, he did not reveal where exactly he was venturing next, rather he just stated, “It’s very challenging to come to the realisation that it’s time to step away from a career to pursue fulfilling personal ambitions and projects. I am doing it now out of utmost respect for the team and their unwavering dedication to Naughty Dog and our projects. The time has come for me to now spend more time with my family and create a void to see what I can fill it with (which will obviously involve programming).”

The company’s latest release was the concluding chapter of Nathan Drake’s adventure series, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and the company is also working on the second edition of The Last of Us, where a grown up Ellie is likely to play the main protagonist.

The company’s co-president, Evan Wells, will be continuing with his post in the company.

“Evan has been the perfect partner and I couldn’t imagine achieving the success we’ve had without him. It’s been a privilege to work with you, my friend,” said Balestra.

And finally, Balestra addressed the fans by saying, “And to all the fans… I know what’s in store and, with Evan leading the best team on the planet as president, I know that Naughty Dog will continue to blow you away!”

Naughty Dog is also working on a stand-alone Uncharted game titled Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.