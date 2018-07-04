Christie brings its expertise to Big Cine Expo for the third time as the official technology partner

Christie, a leader in creating and delivering visual and audio experiences, is proud to be the official technology partner of Big Cine Expo 2018, which will take place at the Sahara Star, Mumbai, from August 28-29.

Christie has supported Big Cine Expo, the only cinema trade show specifically for India, since its inception in 2016. As the official technology partner, Christie will make available the latest cinema technologies and industry-leading solutions in the support of Big Cine Expo.

“We are very excited and thrilled to have Christie, the global market leader in visual and audio technologies, as our official technology partner at Big Cine Expo,” said director Raghavendra T of Big Cine Expo. “It’s a great pleasure to join forces with them once again at our annual convention to showcase the best films that Indian cinema has to offer. Even though this is the third edition of Big Cine Expo, it is the first time that we are bringing the event to Mumbai—the home of Bollywood films—and we look forward to presenting superior cinematic visuals to the delegates using Christie’s renowned projection solutions.”

The director of sales Rajesh Patkar of cinema, Christie India, commented, “It’s a great pleasure to formalize our support of Big Cine Expo as we look forward to supporting the further development of this event as the preeminent cinema show in the region, and a critical opportunity for industry professionals to keep abreast of local and global developments in our industry. With more than 62,000 installations across the globe, Christie’s unique wealth of knowledge and experience in cinema places us in good stead to meet the changing requirements of filmmakers, production houses, and exhibitors, as well as audience demands for epic cinematic experiences.”

The executive vice president Dale Miller of cinema, Christie, added, “The Indian film industry is amongst the most sophisticated cinema markets; addressing a breadth of diversity, cultures, and interest unique to the region. It is a vibrant and creative industry of which we are proud to be an active supporter. Christie remains strongly committed to the cinema market in India, and we are well-positioned to leverage on the rapid growth of this industry.”

Christie’s expertise in cinema, which spans almost nine decades, makes it the preferred vendor among Asian and global exhibitors, based on its strong technology leadership and significant achievements made in areas such as RGB pure laser projection and cinema audio. The company has also consistently served as the projection partner for renowned film festivals around the world, including the Cannes Film Festival, Shanghai International Film Festival, and the Toronto International Film Festival.

Christie continues to demonstrate its capabilities as the global leader of cinema technologies with the introduction of RealLaser, the first affordable RGB pure laser cinema systems.

Using discrete, dedicated red, green and blue laser, Christie RealLaser offers solid state illumination for cinema exhibition. Its first model, the CP4325-RGB, was launched in December 2017, followed by the rapid expansion of the series with the introduction of the 2K RealLaser CP2315-RGB and CP2320-RGB systems at CineEurope 2018. Orders are being taken for all models.

Christie RealLaser offers directors and producers a much-increased colour palette, approaching Rec. 2020 and over 30,000 hours of theatre operation without lamp changes. It is the only laser technology to offer brightness levels above DCI standards throughout its natural life.

Due to the fast growth of the India Cinema Exhibition market, there is a huge appetite for technical know-how and equipment. Big Cine Expo offers the opportunity for North American, European, and Asian cinema manufacturers and suppliers to present their products and services as well as to share their industry knowledge.

Among the highlights of the two-day convention is the IMAX Big Cine Awards 2018, the prestigious award among the cinema exhibition ecosystem that covers all aspects of cinema exhibition. Each awardee will be selected by a polling and TheatreWorld jury. The list of awards includes India’s top multiplex chain of the year, best multiplex theatre of the year, best single-screen theatre of the year, best-adapted single-screen to multiplex cinema, innovative technology of the year, best technology adopter of the year, most trusted brand of the year, and special achievement award.