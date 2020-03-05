Chris Packham, UK’s leading naturalist joins the team of animated series ‘Flora of the Forest’

Koko Rose Media has announced the partnership between naturalist and conservationist Chris Packham and the creative team of Flora of the Forest as an expert consultant.

In this key role, Packham will provide input on the natural history elements central to the animated preschool eco-comedy, Flora of the Forest, and guide stories towards matters of relevance and interest in the world of conservation and the environment.

Commented Packham, “As a passionate conservationist and campaigner, inspiring people into awareness and action is essential. Flora of the Forest sets out to inspire this awareness and action in very young viewers, with humour, beautiful settings, and wonderfully original characters. I am very much looking forward to helping Flora make an impact on future citizen scientists everywhere.”

Created by UK artist Jo Rose, Flora of the Forest (52 x 11) is an animated preschool eco-comedy starring Flora, a switched-on 7-year old with a mad passion for nature and a bold mission in life: to someday publish ‘Flora’s Diary of Every Living Thing’. Flora, Toby and Rowan Fox, are Citizen Scientists, friends with a natural-born spark for science, and a relentless curiosity of the natural world. The series is in development with three-time Emmy winning showrunner and co-developer, Karen Fowler.

“As a nature-inspired artist from the New Forest, I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with Chris. Chris has played a significant role in influencing my sustainable art practice as well as informing Flora’s world and the characters in the show. My family and I are huge fans of Chris’s environmental and conservation work and my son, an avid bird watcher, is over the moon!” added Rose.

Packham is one of the UK’s leading naturalists, a broadcaster, an award-winning conservationist, photographer and best-selling author. He is a presenter of the popular shows Springwatch, Autumnwatch, and Winterwatch series, and other notable shows such as Nature’s Weirdest Events, World’s Weirdest Events, World’s Sneakiest Animals, Cats V Dogs, The Burrowers, Inside the Animal Mind, Operation Iceberg and Secrets of our Living Planet. His documentaries include Chris Packham: Forever Punk and Chris Packham: 7.7 Billion People and Counting. Flora of the Forest is the only animated preschool series in Packham’s current or recent projects.