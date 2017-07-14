Chris Gayle invests in indigenous gaming start-up IONA Entertainment

India is indeed becoming a lucrative destination in the world of gaming. Bigheads from around the globe are flocking in to the country where gaming is just starting to earn huge revenues and promises a shimmering prospect in the near future.

However, the latest entry to the bandwagon investing in the country’s gaming space comes from the world of cricket. West Indies batsman, Chris Gayle, has invested an undisclosed amount in a Bengaluru-based IONA Entertainment, a virtual reality start up which has recently opened its first gaming stop at Virginia Mall, Bengaluru. The company plans to register their presence PAN India soon.



The company initially drew investment from Singapore-based company, Vestasia, which invests in real-estate ventures.

IONA Entertainment was founded by in 2016 and has plans to expand into other major tier one and tier two cities with around Rs. 200 crores in investments planned.

According to one of the co-founders, they plan to have around 36 centres across the country and further expand its presence overseas. However, the amount that the cricketer is investing in the company remains undisclosed.

Gayle said that he is a family man and thus is keen on investing in IONA Entertainment because it is a family-oriented organisation.