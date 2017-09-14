Chinese and Russian co-production ‘Krash and Hehe’ officially launched

The Sino-Russian animation co-production project Krash and Hehe was successfully launched in Guangzhou, China with high level guests from China and Russia as well as Fun Union (Hong Kong) and the Riki Group (Russia) attended the launch ceremony.

The guests of honour which included People’s Republic of China vice premier Liu Yandong and Russian Federation deputy prime minister for social affairs Olga Golodets described the Krash and Hehe project as the perfect blend of Chinese and Russian culture.

The animation series is co-produced by China Central Television (CCTV) Animation, Fun Union and Riki Group from Russia. Its first season will include 52 episodes of 11 minutes and will be made in 3D CGI with 2D inserts. The production will be released in 2019.

Yandong shared in her speech, “This is the first co-production animation made by China and Russia. It will become a new highlight of the communication of children from both our countries, and it will make children from both countries very happy.”

Golodets shared that this was a very special day, as the two countries continue to work together, forging friendships between the children of both countries, through this project.

An introductory video of Krash and Hehe was unveiled for the first time during the launch ceremony. A children’s choir also sang the theme song of the project.

Fun Union CEO Christine Brendle highlights, “It’s an incredible honour to finance and lead the development of this project. We’re seeing great signs of its global potential through the support we’re receiving from our partners and government bodies.”

The main characters of this animation series are already favourites in the market – rabbit Krash from the KikoRiki series in Russia and panda Hehe who is an iconic representative of Chinese culture. The story takes place in a toy store where at night, the toys come to life and embark on an endless series of wild and wacky adventures, echoing with the themes of friendship and fun.