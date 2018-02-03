China’s Winsing Animation to roll out three shows to India’s GTN Entertainment, Dish TV and Hungama Kids

China’s Winsing Animation has signed co-operation deals with three Indian companies to fully roll out its three popular animation shows GG Bond (renamed The Power Champ), Crazy Candies and Doby & Disy into the Indian market in 2018.

Winsing closed deal with GTN Entertainment in 2017 for GG Bond. GTN Entertainment is now the exclusive distributor of GG Bond for eight seasons of TV series and three feature films in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and Maldives, for a period of three years.

With a brand history of 15 years, GG Bond has been widely known in China, being on the top audience rating list on all major TV channels (CCTV, Aniworld, etc.) and main video streaming platforms (Tencent, iQiyi, etc.). Kids will be able to watch this show in Hindi and other local languages in India soon.

The synopsis of GG Bond goes like this: “Crystal city had an outright victory in the final battle against Twin City. But the Five-Spirit Lock has exhausted much of its energy, which led to the turbulence of its inner power. Deep down from the Five-Spirit Lock, an evil power called Obliviate has revived.

The evil power that Obliviate Soldiers used would sweep away victims’ dream and made people become numb puppets. To resist such disaster, GG Bond and his pals spared no efforts to restore the Five-Spirit Lock. And they were regaining their Five-Spirit Power while they were helping the citizens of Crystal City. However, Obliviate’s spreading speed was also accelerating, and GG Bond decided to turn the situation around and save people from such nightmare.”

The deal for another pop brand Crazy Candies was signed in 2017 with Dish TV for DTH Active Kids. With a license period of five years, kids in India will be able to watch season one to three of this animated comedy soon.

Crazy Candies follows the hilarious stories of happy-go-lucky Marshyo (a gummy candy) and his pals in Candy Jar.

Furthermore, Winsing’s preschool edutainment animation TV series Doby & Disy’s Exploring Journey and Doby & Disy: Detective Kubi are also available now on Hungama Kids channel and its app Hungama Play.