China’s Winsing Animation rolls out three shows to India’s GTN Entertainment, One Take Media and Hungama Kids

China’s Winsing Animation has signed co-operation deals with three Indian companies to fully roll out its three popular animation shows GG Bond (renamed The Power Champ), Crazy Candies and Doby & Disy into the Indian market in 2018.

Winsing closed deal with GTN Entertainment in 2017 for GG Bond. GTN Entertainment is now the exclusive distributor of GG Bond for eight seasons of TV series and three feature films in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and Maldives.

With a brand history of 15 years, GG Bond has been widely known in China, being on the top audience rating list on all major TV channels (CCTV, Aniworld, etc.) and main video streaming platforms (Tencent, iQiyi, etc.). Kids will be able to watch this show in Hindi and other local languages in India soon.

The story of GG Bond revolves around a mischievous but brave and righteous piggy, who has already become a superhero for kids throughout China.

The deal for another pop brand Crazy Candies was signed in 2017 with One Take Media. Kids in India will be able to watch season one to three of this animated comedy soon, on Dish TV’s DTH Active Kids.

Crazy Candies follows the hilarious stories of happy-go-lucky Marshyo (a gummy candy) and his pals in Candy Jar.

Furthermore, Winsing’s preschool edutainment animation TV series Doby & Disy’s Exploring Journey and Doby & Disy: Detective Kubi are also available now on Hungama Kids channel and its app Hungama Play.