China’s VR and AR Fair 2018 to be held in April

VR&AR Fair, the one and only professional VR and AR trade show in China, held four times a year respectively in Guangzhou (Main), Beijing, Wuhan, and Zhongshan, has attracted the attention of global leading VR and AR brands.

First held in 2017, VR and AR is a professional and efficient business platform to bridge worldwide buyers and suppliers, as well as to enhance communication between manufacturers and ordinary consumers.

On a show floor of 20,000 square meters, over 100 acclaimed exhibitors at home and abroad such as VRway, Hirain, Leke VR, Shenlinqijing, Foldspace, NineD, TPcast, Huan Tek, Xiechuang, EFERCRO, Movie Power etc, showcased their latest offerings to visitors of over 30 countries and regions. While VR and AR entertainment equipment dominated the show, VR and AR based education were the second best represented sector.

The 2018 edition, held at the China Import and Export Fair complex (Area A) is estimated to host over 200 exhibitors and 30,000 person-time visitors on a show floor of 30,000 square meters. Four special exhibition areas will be marked out respectively for VR and AR based education, VR and AR based home decoration, VR and AR smart wearable devices, and VR and AR entertainment equipment in order to achieve a more systematic and comprehensive display of VR and AR products.

The concurrent events during 3 to 5 April are 2018 Asia Amusement and Attraction Expo (AAA 2018), the ninth Asia Theater and Filming Equipment Fair 2018 (Asia Theater and Film 2018). The exhibition will cover an area of 0.1 million square meters with visitors of 1,20,000 which is beneficial for VR and AR to be combined with IT, entertainment, education, internet, finance, film and television, real estate and other related fields.