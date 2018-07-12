Children’s novel ‘100% Wolf’ to turn into CGI series and a feature film

Studio 100 Group’s division, Flying Bark Productions has started work on the new CGI TV series 100% Wolf. The series is said to have a theatrical release of an animated feature with the same name which is in production stage and set for delivery in October 2019.

100% Wolf is an adaption of the Australian children’s novel with the same name by Jayne Lyons. The show will be aired by commissioning broadcasters ABC (Australia) on its ABC ME channel, and SUPER RTL (Germany).

The series will see an 11-year-old boy, Freddy Lupin, who is set to turn into a werewolf, like everyone else in his family and how things don’t go as planned when Freddy turns into a cute, adorable poodle instead during the transformation.

All global distribution rights for the 26 x 22′ episodes of 100% Wolf will be handled by German content house Studio 100 Media | m4e.

The theatrical distribution for the movie directed by Alexs Stadermann will be done by Constantin Film, with Studio 100 Media | m4e handling all international rights and will start worldwide sales activities for the series in early 2019.