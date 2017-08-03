Children and Nickelodeon Toons celebrate Surakshabandhan with the the Border Security Forces

India’s elite Border Security Force(BSF) at the International Attari – Wagha Border received a pleasant surprise from kids and their favourite toons, Dora and Shiva from India’s leading kid’s entertainment franchise, Nickelodeon. The force that spends the entire year away from their families protecting the nation’s over 7000 kilometers land border had the kids along with the toons pay them a visit to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan in its true essence of “Surakshabandhan”.

Festivity, respect and selflessness was at full display as children along with the toons tied the symbolic “Rakhi” to the soldiers as a prelude to the iconic retreat ceremony, thus saluting their bravery, selflessness and relentless commitment to the country.

Rakshabandhan is one of the most celebrated festivals in the Indian sub-continent, marked to celebrate and express gratitude to the guardians of the family. Bringing alive the true spirit of rakshabandhan, Nickelodeon, this year curated ‘Surakshabandhan’, a unique initiative celebrating the bravest heroes of the nation who guard the borders to ensure safety and security of each and every citizen.

As part of this initiative children along with the Nicktoons infused energy at the border with their lively presence as they celebrated Rakshabandhan by tying Rakhi on the fists of the soldiers. Adding to this, the children also joined Dora and Shiva to participate in the dance ceremony prior to the retreat. Through this landmark initiative, Nickelodeon has set out to create awareness amongst children and the youth about the forces like the Border Security Forces and their contributions in helping the nation achieve its dreams while leading a safe and secure life with their families.The BSF officials were overwhelmed to witness children visiting them along with their favourite toons, Dora and Shiva for a special celebration.

Addressing the initiative by Nickelodeon, Mr. JS Oberoi, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Amritsar said “We are extremely delighted with the thoughtful initiative that Nickelodeon has taken with Surakshabandhan. Our soldiers miss out on spending time with their friends and families on festivals, Rakshabandhan being one. Having children take time out and celebrate the festival of Rakshabandhan with us has definitely been a heart-warming experience for all our soldiers who have now been gifted some beautiful memories that they will cherish this Rakshabandhan. It is for the safe and secure future of these children that we continue to tirelessly guard our borders. Being respected and acknowledged by children who are the future of this country will surely add to our fervor of serving the nation and its people.”

Commenting on the association of celebrating Surakshabandhan, Viacom18 business head kids entertainment cluster Nina Elavia Jaipuria said “Nickelodeon has always nurtured and inculcated the right values amongst kids through its shows and initiatives. Through this unique and poignant initiative with the Border Security Forces, we have endeavored to introduce children to real life superheroes who guard our borders, while also thanking them for the unwavering commitment and bravery towards the nation.”

The event touched the hearts of each and every soldier at the border eagerly participated in the celebrations. It was an eye-opener for the kids who drew inspiration from the true heroes of our country and realised their roles behind all our wellbeing. Nickelodeon will continue spreading the awareness of ‘Suraksha’ in our lives this Rakshabandhan by celebrating and saluting more such protectors and thanking them for making our lives safe and secure.

Nickelodeon which is India’s leading kids’ entertainment brand and part of the Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd, is available in over 100 million households in the country.