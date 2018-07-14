‘Chhota Bheem-The Ride’ launched at Imagica Entertainment theme park

Months ago AnimationXpress had reported about Imagica entertainment theme park to launch India’s first character ride named ‘Chhota Bheem-The Ride‘. The kids-friendly attraction was revealed today, however it was scheduled to be unveiled in May.

With its first episode aired in 2008, Chhota Bheem revolves around Bheem, an extremely brave, strong and intelligent young boy, who always manages to solve everyone’s problems with his group of loyal and supportive group of peers.

Most kids in the country are extremely fond of this character as Chhota Bheem has provided a new dimension to the Indian animation industry.

Green Gold Animation COO and executive director Samir Jain commented, “It’s something to be very happy about, the first Indian character having its own ride and we would like to thank Imagica and the team for doing a fabulous job.”

Though further details about the ride or the deal between the organisations have been kept under wraps as of now, more information is likely to come soon.

Chhota Bheem has a massive fan base in South East Asia, and has plans of expansion in the Middle East and North American countries.

