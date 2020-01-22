‘Chhota Bheem’ new episodes to arrive on POGO this summer after a gap of three years

Chhota Bheem fans can rejoice, as the Dholakpur hero is all set to come back with new episodes on POGO, this summer, after a gap of three years.

Since its inception in the Indian animation industry, Chhota Bheem has been a game changer with a humongous fan-following across the globe. More than 72 per cent of Indian kids are aware of the show and follow Chhota Bheem in his actions and values.

Commenting on the new development, Green Gold Animation founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka told Animation Xpress, “I am delighted to inform the loyal fans of Chhota Bheem that brand new episodes of Chhota Bheem will be back on POGO. It’s been three years since we have produced episodic content of Chhota Bheem in 2D and we all are very excited to be working again on India’s #1 Animated Character in its original avatar. About 52 episodes of Chhota Bheem will be produced in 2020 which means we are going to have a very busy year.”

After all these years, the graph of the ‘brand Bheem’ has only gone higher! It has grown from strength to strength giving birth to other successful IPs – Super Bheem, Mighty Little Bheem and the very recent musical Chhota Bheem in Jadooi Adventure live theatrical adaptation apart from the feature film Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka.

After the 2D version made its mark in the animation space, Green Gold Animation had explored many dimensions of the IP, and also forayed into 3D animation to make the character and the stories more appealing to the younger audience.

Well, we are now waiting to see what Chhota Bheem does new!