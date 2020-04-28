‘Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka – The Series’ premieres on Pogo

Chhota Bheem is back on television in a brand new Kung Fu avatar. A new series of 10 episodes of Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka premiered on television on 25 April and will be aired every day. Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka movie was released last year and became the first 3D movie released by an Indian company.

Green Gold Animation founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka said, “Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka movie has been well accepted theatrically by kids all over India, Middle East as well as South Korea. The series carries on the adventures of Bheem and team in China. With a completely new setting and all-new adventures, we hope the kids will love watching the series and be entertained.”

The movie received a great response from the audience and narrated the journey of the Dholapkur gang, consisting of Chhota Bheem and his friends and how they helped in saving the life of princess Kia in China as they defeated Zuzu. The new series of Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka will focus on the individual adventures of Chhota Bheem and his friends as the story continues further.

Speaking on the announcement, Cartoon Network and POGO South Asia network head Abhishek Dutta said, “We are excited to launch this new Chhota Bheem series on POGO this summer along with fun-filled, relatable content starring kids’ superhero Bheem that will keep our young viewers engaged and entertained.”

Amidst the Covid-19 outbreak, with kids’ being the most challenging of the lot, the premiere could not have happened at a much better time. These are tough times for kids’ as they can no longer go out to play and are looking for something new always. The return of Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka will surely help kids’ keep entertained and busy as they stay during this time.