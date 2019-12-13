‘Chhota Bheem in Jadooi Adventure’ musical matches international level

Limelight doesn’t seem to leave Chhota Bheem!

One of the most popular Indian animated character, Chhota Bheem along with his troupe enthralled the Ahmedabad audience yesterday, 12 December with their brand new musical with Chhota Bheem in Jadooi Adventure.

Bheem and his friends are set for an adventurous journey for the first-ever live theatrical adaptation of the cartoon series in a Hindi musical format will be brought to the city by BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination. The show has been conceptualised and produced by Simply Green, in association with Green Gold Animation.

To experience this, Animation Xpress was present to witness this extravaganza in person. AnimationXpress Editorial Response Team and Communication Solutions head Neha Singhal Mehta espressed, “Chhota Bheem in Jadooi Adventure is a wonderful experience for parents n kids. The show matches international level with great choreography, story telling and it’s well synchronised. I’d recommend everyone to watch it as all age groups will have a wonderful experience.”

Chhota Bheem in Jadooi Adventure will continue to entertain kids and families until 15 December at the Gujarat University Convention and Exhibition Centre. Tickets to the entertaining musical are now available exclusively on BookMyShow.

Directed by Shruti Sharma (Broadway-style musical, Disney Aladdin fame), Chhota Bheem in Jadooi Adventure brings together renowned creative talent like lyricist Gulzar, music composer duo Siddharth Mahadevan and Soumil, story-writer Darsana Radhakrishnan and Bollywood choreographer Rajit Dev amongst others.