‘Chhota Bheem in Jadooi Adventure’ musical launches today in Ahmedabad

Popular home-grown animated character Chhota Bheem and his friends Chutki, Raju, Jaggu, Kalia, Dholu and Bholu are all set to enthral Ahmedabad with their brand new musical with Chhota Bheem in Jadooi Adventure.

Bheem and his troupe are set for an adventurous journey for the first-ever live theatrical adaptation of the cartoon series in a Hindi musical format will be brought to the city by BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination. The show has been conceptualised and produced by Simply Green, in association with Green Gold Animation.

Simply Green Innovations executive producer Shailesh Gopalan said, “After having watched some amazing Broadway Musicals in US and Europe, it was our desire to create and produce one in India. With a dearth in live entertainment genres for children, the timely coming together of Green Gold Animation and Simply Green Innovations really helped to turn this reel-life Chhota Bheem into a real-life theatrical production making it a national trend. Chhota Bheem in Jadooi Adventure has all the makings of a Bollywood blockbuster! For the very first time, kids will see Chhota Bheem and his friends as live characters, singing and dancing to foot-tapping peppy songs. This live extravaganza has been created for the entire family to enjoy and experience a whole new different world of entertainment.”

Premiering today, 12 December, the musical will continue to entertain kids and families until 15 December at the Gujarat University Convention and Exhibition Centre. Tickets to the entertaining musical are now available exclusively on BookMyShow.

BookMyShow theatricals head Kumar Razdan added, “BookMyShow is excited to bring Chhota Bheem in Jadooi Adventure for the audiences in Ahmedabad. Loved by children and their families, the cartoon character Chhota Bheem reflects a truly Indian village superhero. This live musical performance will bring this popular story alive on stage for the first time ever in India. We hope children and family audiences will love their favourite character on stage as much as they love him on the screen.”

Directed by Shruti Sharma (Broadway-style musical, Disney Aladdin fame), Chhota Bheem in Jadooi Adventure brings together renowned creative talent like lyricist Gulzar, music composer duo Siddharth Mahadevan and Soumil, story-writer Darsana Radhakrishnan and Bollywood choreographer Rajit Dev amongst others.

“We are excited about the launch of Chhota Bheem’s broadway-style live musical format. It’s been an exciting time working with Simply Green Innovations in creating this larger-than-life show and we are very happy that BookMyShow is taking the show to fans of Chhota Bheem across the country. The musical would be the perfect form of entertainment for all theatre lovers in Ahmedabad and of course, for all Chhota Bheem fans too. We look forward to the success of this show and many more shows to come in the future,” noted Green Gold Animation COO and executive director Samir Jain noted.

Chhota Bheem is one of the longest running original Indian television animation show for kids and is a lovable superhero who is an example of true friendship as he shows immense courage. Its loyal admirers are going to see him in a new and different way through a series of adventures in this musical entertainer.