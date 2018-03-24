‘Chhota Bheem’ character ride soon to be introduced at Adlabs Imagica

Imagica, India’s entertainment theme park is geared to extend a unique consumer experience for guests in association with Green Gold Animation. This alliance will witness the introduction of India’s first character ride named Chhota Bheem-The Ride. The kids-friendly attraction is scheduled to be unveiled at Imagica’s theme park this May.

“Our constant endeavour is to ensure that the character reaches out to more of his fans. Our aim is to create an exciting association which can transcend into fun, excitement and entertainment for all the visitors coming to the theme park,” added Green Gold Animation COO and executive director Samir Jain.

The character will meet and greet fans at the Grand Imagica Parade. The association will also introduce an assorted range of Chhota Bheem merchandise at all the stores and kiosks across the theme park.

Adlabs Entertainment director Pooja Shetty Deora said, “Our vision at Imagica is to bring the best of experiences at par with international standards to the country, and our collaboration with Green Gold Animation is sure to set a benchmark in the space of Indian theme parks. This collaboration marks India’s first of its kind, where a theme park is associating with an animated content creator to bring India’s favourite character alive.”

Chhota Bheem has a massive fan base in South East Asia, with plans of expansion in the Middle East and North American countries.

“We aim to build a synergistic association with Green Gold Animation and offer an engaging experience for our guests. Since our key target segment is families and children, we see this as an exciting and apt collaboration for both the entities, leading in their own spaces, to give an enthralling experience with Chhota Bheem at Imagica,” said Adlabs Entertainment joint CEO Dhimant Bakshi.