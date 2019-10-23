‘Chernobyl’ bags another award for VFX

On the heels of the Emmy Award win last month for ‘Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role’, ‘Chernobyl’ was honored recently with the title of ‘Best VFX Project’ at the inaugural Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards in London.

VFX Supervisor Max Dennison and Producer Clare Cheetam were in attendance to pick up the trophy.

“The real winners are our DNEG TV teams in London, Mumbai and Chennai who worked on this project. It was great to be a part of the first-ever Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards, and it is wonderful to see ‘Chernobyl’ being recognised once again for a job well done by our talented people,” said Dennison

A five-part miniseries co-production from HBO and Sky, ‘Chernobyl’ depicts the series of catastrophic events that took place in 1986, threatening the whole of Europe. The series explores the scale and the humanity of one of history’s most famous disasters, recounting the losses and sacrifices of those who were in the wrong place at the wrong time.