Check the locations for Global Game Jam events happening all around India!

For game developers around the world, game jams are a thing of practice, fun, challenge and more! These events are held at multiple places and of various magnitudes. However, the Global Game Jam is undoubtedly the most well known.

According to the official website, here is what the event is all about:

“The Global Game Jam (GGJ) is the world’s largest game jam event (game creation) taking place around the world at physical locations. Think of it as a hackathon focused on game development. It is the growth of an idea that in today’s heavily connected world, we could come together, be creative, share experiences and express ourselves in a multitude of ways using video games – it is very universal. The weekend stirs a global creative buzz in games, while at the same time exploring the process of development, be it programming, iterative design, narrative exploration or artistic expression. It is all condensed into a 48 hour development cycle. The GGJ encourages people with all kinds of backgrounds to participate and contribute to this global spread of game development and creativity.”

Along with multiple countries around the world, India too is a part of the event schedule. Spanning across a long list of cities throughout the country, each city has one location for the jam, in India. Going by the numbers, the list has increased manifolds in comparison to what it was a few years back. That just goes on to show the rapid growth of the gaming ecosystem of the country.

If you would be interested to participate in this year’s events, visit the official Global Game Jam website and check the location of the jam happening in your city!