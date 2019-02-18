‘Chacha Chaudhary and Kumbh Mela’ spreads the significance and relevance of Kumbh

Recounting the cultural, historical and traditional legacy of Kumbh Mela, Diamond Toons has recently launched a new comic book, Chacha Chaudhary and Kumbh Mela featuring the legendary Indian comic hero, Chacha Chaudhary, to teach the legacy and relevance of Kumbh to children.

Being the joint initiative of Diamond Toons and Government of Uttar Pradesh, the comic has described fascinating facts about Ardh Kumbh Mela that’s held at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The book details out the initiatives taken by the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Aditya Nath to make this auspicious event successful.

Speaking on the launch of the comic book, Diamond Toons director Manish Verma said, “Being the most favourite character of India, Chacha Chaudhary always comes forward in support of such initiatives. Kumbh is not only unique in its own way of celebration but also encapsulates social as well as cultural customs and practices, making it extremely rich in knowledge. Chacha Chaudhary will help in taking this intangible heritage to the maximum number of people across the country as well internationally.”

This comic aims to make children aware of the objective, importance and story behind Kumbh Mela as the carnival of peace and why the world is fascinated by this unique congregation of people coming together. Being the biggest influencer among kids and adults alike, Chacha Chaudhary is the perfect medium to outspread this knowledge.

Chacha Chaudhary and Kumbh Mela has been translated into five major Indian languages namely Hindi, English, Bangla, Gujarati and Marathi.