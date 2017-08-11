Chacha Bhatija of Hungama go for ‘Khazane Ki Khoj’

Hungama Channel’s famous jasoos jodi, Chacha Bhatija, have entertained young audience with their full on masti and fulto dhamaal filled detectivegiri and in no time the animated series has become one of their favourite.

To add more dose of laughter and fun in Chacha Bhatija’s adventurous and rollicking journey, Hungama channel extends the episodic series into a feature length movie. Titled ‘Khazane Ki Khoj’, Chacha and Bhatija are set to go on yet another an adventurous and hilarious treasure hunt.

Set in the colourful town of Fantooshnagar, Chacha Bhatija have a new task at hand. An absent-minded British culture obsessed archaeologist, Firangi Laal comes to town to research on the local King. Local cop, Bandookini Singh and detective duo are assigned to help the historian but soon the Chacha Bhatija embark go on a wild chase, spruced with lots of confusion and chaos, to find the king’s prized possession.The fun and laughter-filled animated movie will be telecast at 11:00 am, 13 August 2017, on Hungama Channel