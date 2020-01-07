CES 2020: Kingston Demos Upcoming UHS-II Cards, NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 SSDs

Kingston Technology, a leading name in memory products and technology solutions, will share upcoming consumer and enterprise solutions at CES® 2020. Kingston’s products is touted to provide great performance, reliability and consistency, and this year will be no different.

“As a leading supplier of memory solutions in the channel, we make every effort to offer the best products to our customers. CES sets the tone and makes for the best time to share what we’ve been working on and what we have in store for the coming year. From memory cards to the latest SSDs, to wearables and smart devices, Kingston is everywhere,” said Kingston.

New Canvas Plus Flash Cards including UHS-II Next-Gen NVMe PCIe 4.0 for Consumers NVMe PCIe Performance Solutions for Data Center

