CES 2020: Innovation awards recognises three Logitech products

Logitech, today announced that the Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit the Logitech MX Master 3, and Blue Yeti X were named CES 2020 Innovation Awards honorees. All three honoree products can be found on display at the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2020, which runs from 7January to 10 January, 2020, in Las Vegas.

“We’re honored that Logitech’s innovations have again been recognized by the Consumer Technology Association at CES 2020. The Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit serves gamers with a variety of accessibility needs, the MX Master 3 has been perfected over years of work by our team, and Yeti X continues to set the bar for USB microphones with customizable real-time software control. But to be clear, one product this year stands far above the rest: the Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit. We don’t expect to sell as many as the MX Master 3 or Yeti X and we aren’t expecting to make a profit on this product. We designed it to enable everyone to play. Fostering inclusivity helps to level the playing field for work and play,” said Logitech’s chief design officer, Alastair Curtis.

The Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit was named an honoree in the Gaming category. It enables gamers with accessibility needs to make the most out of the Microsoft Xbox Adaptive Controller (XAC) by using a variety of buttons, triggers and flexible configurability options.

In the Computer Peripherals & Accessories category, the MX Master 3 is a wireless mouse that offers hyperfast scrolling, instant precision and infinite potential for creatives, designers and coders. This ultra-premium mouse is perfectly crafted with back/forward gesture buttons and a thumb wheel, giving users more natural and intuitive control.

Also honored in the Computer Peripherals and Accessories category, Yeti X is the ultimate microphone for today’s creators who want to deliver professional quality content. Featuring new Blue VO!CE technology and a custom four-capsule condenser array, Yeti X delivers legendary Blue broadcast sound for professional-level gaming, streaming, podcasting and video production.

CES Innovation Award entries are judged by an elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the trade media, designers, engineers and more, who seek to honor outstanding design and engineering in cutting-edge consumer electronics across 28 different product categories.

The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the owner and producer of CES 2020, the global stage for innovation, and have been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976. Entries are evaluated on their engineering, aesthetic and design qualities, intended use/function and user value, unique or novel features and how the design and innovation of the product directly compares to other products in the marketplace.