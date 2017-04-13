CBeebies series ‘Go Jetters’ to air on China’s CCTV

BBC Worldwide announced a deal with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV (China Central Television) that will bring CBeebies series Go Jetters to over 1.1 billion viewers in China. Fully dubbed in Mandarin and subtitled in simplified Chinese, the 50-episode series will premiere at the end of May on CCTV-14 – the children’s channel that is part of CCTV.

CCTV is the predominant state television in the People’s Republic of China with over 50 different channels catering to audience both locally and abroad. The national broadcaster has an audience comprising nearly 90 per cent of China’s population. CCTV-14 is the state broadcaster’s dedicated children’s channel.

Go Jetters follows the adventures of four plucky heroes, Xuli, Kyan, Lars and Foz, as they travel the world with their teacher, mentor and friend, Ubercorn, a funky disco-grooving unicorn. A comedy action-adventure for four to six year olds, Go Jetters combines music, cool gadgets and disco-dancing to introduce the audience to geography and culture. Filled with humour, teamwork, awesome sights, and funky facts, each episode offers older pre-schoolers a fun-filled and action packed exploration of their wider world.

BBC Worldwide, general manager (Greater China), Kelvin Yau commented, “We are excited that pre-schoolers in China will have access to Go Jetters, which has been very well-received and popular with pre-schoolers internationally. It testifies to the quality of CBeebies programmes to be both educational and entertaining, and a reflection of the trust Chinese audience has in our safe content.”

Go Jetters will be available to young audiences in China across multiple platforms. In addition to CCTV’s mobile streaming platforms, it will also launch in a CBeebies block on the IPTV platform BesTV and on the online platform iQIYI in June. In late August it will be available to watch on digital platforms Tencent and Youku.