Cartoonist organises online exhibition

On World Cartoonists Day, cartoonist of Jammu, Shekhar popular by the name Bunty Cartoonist organised first of its own kind in house cartoon exhibition with title Stay Home, Stay Safe at the terrace where he created a gallery with best of 35 cartoons made by him during the ongoing lockdown with themes like social distancing, stay at home, brotherhood in Covid-19, different zones in lockdown, online classes, 4G restoration and others.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Shekhar’s father, Nand Kishore and family members along with the eminent visual artist of Jammu, Amarjeet Singh. The exhibition was displayed and organised with proper arrangements of social distancing and it went globally through social media platforms of media circle.

Main idea of the exhibition was to encourage the creativity for those people and students who sit inside the home during lockdown. In a statement Shekhar said, “A cartoon can be simple or complex and can be drawn in almost any style but it’s not an exact duplication of reality. It’s a representation of the artist’s perceptions of the world and every person sees the same thing differently.”

Shekhar who has already created a niche for himself in the arena of cartoons and caricatures and has proved his mettle many times and have been recognised by cartoonist fraternity of India.