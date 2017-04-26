Cartoon Network’s ‘Ben 10’ expands to Australia, New Zealand and SVOD platforms

Cartoon Network’s biggest ever franchise, is extending its reach across multiple platforms and into more Australian and New Zealand homes this month with new free-to-air partnerships.

New agreements with 9Go! and TVNZ2 complement its existing distribution on pay-TV and SVOD platforms including Foxtel, Stan, Fetch and Sky New Zealand. Ben 10 is also available through the Cartoon Network Watch and Play app.

Turner’s general manager for Australia, New Zealand and Pacific, Robi Stanton said: “Ben 10 has always been big, but these deals catapult the series to new heights. It returned to screens in this region in late 2016 and reminded us of the show’s fun and adventure. With these distribution deals now in place, Ben Tennyson, along with his sister Gwen and Grandpa Max, is all set to entertain even more kids and families than ever before.”

The series kicked off with a feature in Kids WB on 15 April, 2017 and is currently airing on weekdays from 17 April on 9Go! in Australia, and on weekdays from 12 April on TVNZ2 in New Zealand.

Ahead of its June debut, expectations are high for the launch of the full collection of Ben 10 toys. Cartoon Network won “2017 Action Toy of the Year” with its new Rust Bucket toy at the annual Toy Fair Gala Dinner in Melbourne last month. The range is predicted to be a huge favourite this year for boys.