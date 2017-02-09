Cartoon Network’s 2017 Valentine slate

February is a month filled with love and laughter and Cartoon Network promises to make it even more extravagant with an exciting line-up for your favourite toons.

Cartoon Network will broadcast its special episodes of Kiteretsu, Roll No 21, We Bare Bears, Teen Titans Go! on its channel. With a never seen before concept, Oggy is ready to take the centre stage as he undertakes several attempts to woo his beloved Olly.

Take a look at the fun things planned by Cartoon Network this month:

Cartoon Network launches Kitertsu

Kitertsu is all geared up to follow his dream of using his daddu’s books for the betterment of mankind. Sit back and enjoy the interesting sci-fi experiments as Kiteretsu and his robot Korosuke indulge in making science a fun subject.

When: Throughout February, 12:30 pm

Plan the perfect date with Oggy and Olly

Make Valentine’s Day even more thrilling this month by watching the different tricks by Oggy to entice Olly. It is going to be a roller coaster ride for Oggy as he tackles the cockroaches and regains Olly’s love and attention.

When: Catch the special episode on 14 February, 2017, 11:00 am onwards

Brand new episodes of We Bare Bears

Grizz, Panda, and Ice Bear are back with a bang! There are more misadventures and some more fun! In one of the new episodes, feeling unappreciated, Ice Bear leaves his brothers to be the chef of a restaurant. Desperate to fill the void, Grizz and Panda look for Ice Bear’s replacement.

When: Starting from 6 February, 2017, Monday to Friday, 4:00 pm

Exciting new episodes of Teen Titans Go!

Watch various pranks by Robin and company and their occasional need to fight crime which will take you through a laughter riot.

When: Throughout February, Monday to Friday, 12:00 pm

Fresh episodes of Superstar Ben 10

Everyone’s super-hero Ben 10 never fails to entertain. With his charming looks and superlative powers to beat the aliens, Ben 10 will engage you with brand new episodes this month.

When: Across February, every Sunday, 10:00 am