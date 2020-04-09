Cartoon Network to air animated show, ‘Bandbudh aur Budbak’ from 18 April

Popular home-grown animated comedy, Bandbudh aur Budbak will air on Cartoon Network from 18 April every day at 10.30am and 7.30pm.

Bandbudh aur Budbak follows the amusing adventures and capers of 10-year-old Budhdeb and Badrinath. Thick as thieves, they inevitably find themselves at the center of all ruckus, usually going scot-free with sheer luck or an irrational explanation. Brimming with wacky capers and whimsical antics, the show offers a light-hearted respite from everyday humdrum.

Speaking about the acquisition, Cartoon Network and POGO South Asia head Abhishek Dutta said, “Our portfolio is packed with shows from different genres that appeal to every fan. Investing in the home-grown animation, Bandbudh aur Budbak, was a decision driven solely by what our fans love. The show has unique and memorable characters that evoke laughter in commonplace situations. The world of these central characters has a definitive Indian context, and features world-class animation, making the show absolutely relatable. In that sense, we continue to be truly ‘glocal’ with our newest offering for our viewers, and we’re confident that they will love it.”

As Cartoon Network becomes the new home for Bandbudh aur Budbak, the show will be launched with extensive promotions on social media and digital avenues. In addition to Hindi, the animated show will also be available in Tamil and Telugu.