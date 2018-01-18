Cartoon Network supports Mumbai Traffic Police’s annual Road Safety Patrol rally

As a part of the recently launched #BacchePoliceBulayenge campaign, Cartoon Network showed its support for Mumbai Traffic Police’s annual Road Safety Patrol rally held on 18 January 2018 at the Naigaon Police grounds.

Kids’ favourite Cartoon Network characters Kris from Roll No. 21, Ben 10 and the Powerpuff Girls came together to spread social awareness about road safety rules and regulations through their fun performances, to approximately 1500 children from across city schools.

Present at the event was Mumbai Police Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar along with commissioner of Mumbai Traffic Police Amitesh Kumar Jt., who spoke about the importance of road safety for kids.

The toons performed and engaged with the kids, whilst also sharing road safety tips.

This commitment further manifested a partnership with the Mumbai Police, called #BachchePoliceBulayenge. And as a part of the campaign launch, two videos highlighting traffic rules and regulations and stranger safety were unveiled on Children’s Day in 2017.

The campaign includes a five-part video series featuring Cartoon Network’s popular characters, aimed at instilling the habit of approaching the police in case of an emergency and how kids can combat them together.