Cartoon Network partners with Tainan Tourism for multi-layered campaigns

Kids are having all kinds of fun comedy in Taiwan, courtesy of Cartoon Network. Asia’s leading kids’ channel has collaborated with Tainan Tourism, to bring laughs

to Tainan, a city on the island’s southwest coast, with characters from its global hits –The Powerpuff Girls, Adventure Time and We Bare Bears.

Last week, Tainan Tourism and Travel Bureau announced a month-long Adventure Time-themed winter campaign to appeal to families until the end of December. In addition to a themed exhibition at Anping Tree House (a picturesque former warehouse), other activations include games over the weekends, a cosplay competition. There’s also a competition in which families can check-in, take photos and collect passport stamps to enter a lucky draw.

This follows other projects that involved The Powerpuff Girls playing on stage at the recent Tainan Music Festival. Also, in November, Tainan Tourism invited We Bare Bears to tour the classic towns of Yanshui and Houbi. Photo opportunities, special souvenirs and competitions took place throughout the month with the Bears showing up around eight historic locations.

Back in May, HOTEL COZZI Ximen Tainan, a Cathay Hospitality Management property, announced a tie-up with Cartoon Network to decorate 54 of its rooms and facilities, as well as the lobby, entrance, restaurant and playground. Characters from Adventure Time, The Powerpuff Girls and We Bare Bears welcome guests on five floors of the hotel.