Cartoon Network introduces fourth girl in ‘The Powerpuff Girls: Power of Four’ movie event

Meet Bliss, the long-lost older sister to Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup.

Bliss has returned to Townsville to learn the true strength of her incredible powers—which include flight, teleportation, telekinesis and super strength! And now, Bliss made her on-screen debut on Cartoon Network today in the five-part movie event, The Powerpuff Girls: Power of Four.

Long before he created Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, Professor Utonium created a little girl named Bliss, who embodied all the same traits – she was smart, sweet and incredibly powerful. After a mysterious disappearance, she hasn’t been seen by anyone for years.

Now, as a teenager, Bliss has returned to discover she has three incredible superhero sisters. Stronger together and reunited as a family at last, the four Powerpuff Girls work together and use their powers to save the day (before bedtime).

Catch the much-awaited premiere of The Powerpuff Girls: Power of Four, at 11.00 am on Saturday, 23 September, only on Cartoon Network.