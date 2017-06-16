Cartoon Network India partners with UNICEF to celebrate Father’s Day

While the whole world goes gaga over Mother’s day, many times people tend to forget another backbone of our life. Yes, they are our fathers. Father’s day is celebrated on 18 June in India every year, even if they are less in hype compared to Mother’s Day. To commemorate the occasion, Cartoon Network has started a new initiative.

Cartoon Network India, who are pioneers in setting benchmarks in kids’ entertainment industry have launched an innovative partnership supporting UNICEF India’s Super Dads that has been named as #EarlyMoments Matter campaign.

Super Dads is a new UNICEF initiative to celebrate fatherhood and highlights the importance of love, play, protection and good nutrition for the healthy development of young children’s brains.

With more than 90 countries celebrating Father’s Day this month, the joint initiative invites families to post photos and videos of what it takes to be ‘super dads,’ using the hashtag #EarlyMomentsMatter on their Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Cartoon Network with its strong connect and appeal amongst children will leverage its wide reach across millions of online followers with the crucial message that every father is equally responsible for the development of their child’s brain and nurturing their future.

In India, a digital campaign with special India-specific hashtag #BaapWaliBaat will be used to support UNICEF’s global #EarlyMomentsMatter campaign.

Apart from UNICEF South Asia ambassador Sachin Tendulkar, UNICEF India celebrity advocates Suresh Raina and Aamir Khan are also supporting the campaign through online video messages. Supporters will be encouraged to share nostalgic moments or a moment that challenges stereotypes about what dads do.

Imagica Theme Park in Mumbai has also partnered with UNICEF India to create awareness and galvanize support from parents and caregivers.This is no doubt a superb initiative by both Cartoon Network and UNICEF to pay tribute to fathers.