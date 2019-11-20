Cartoon Network Hotel now accepting room bookings for June 2020

A collaboration with Dutch Wonderland owner Palace Entertainment, the first official hotel of the Cartoon Network will feature characters from television shows shows such as Adventure Time, The Powerpuff Girls, and We Bare Bears.

The Cartoon Network Hotel will offer a family lodging service unlike anything in the region with branded theming across guest rooms, resort amenities, dining locations and on-site activities.

“Connecting our fans to the worlds we create has always been integral to our storytelling. Partnering with Palace Entertainment to open our first hotel is an opportunity to create memories for our fans and families,” said Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang sr. VP, business development and commercial strategy Erik Resnick.

The hotel also will have an indoor pool, game room, play area and Cartoon Network store. Outdoors, the 8.9-acre site will feature another pool plus a water-play zone, an amphitheater with an oversized movie screen, lawn games and fire pits.

“The Cartoon Network Hotel will be unlike any other property in the region,” Palace Entertainment chief operating officer Rolf Paegert said in an announcement about the opening of bookings for June. “Cartoon Network characters and theming will bring the property to life and offer magical, interactive experiences around every turn. This hotel is going to set the standard for guest-focused, themed lodging immersion.”

The new and exciting features including: