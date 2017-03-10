Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon have plans to make Holi a special affair for its viewers

Holi is one of the most enjoyable festivals for kids and Cartoon Network wants to double the fun this colourful season for its young viewers. The network aims to enhance the festivities with its special programming line-up.

6 things to not miss this March on Cartoon Network:

Fun through stunts

Holi Hai

Cartoon Network is all set to make your Holi more bright and full of colour along with the best of Roll No 21 movies and specials. It commences on 11 March to 17 March, every day, 2:00 pm onwards.

Exam Stunt

March also marks the beginning of exam season. Cartoon Network wants to ease out the tension for kids with an exuberant stunt. Kris, channel’s superhero will be providing some valuable tips to ease your exam stress and fear. Catch this stunt designed especially for all the students on weekdays from the 20 of March till the 31 March, Monday to Friday, 1:00 pm onwards!

New Shows

Show 1: The curios case of Larva



Cartoon Network has launched a brand new series- Larva. The red and yellow strange creatures living underneath are creating a case of curiosity amongst the viewers. Everyone is excited and waiting to encounter many surprises which fall from the outside world to the underground universe of Larva. For these two wriggly friends, anything is a good excuse for fun!

Starts from 1 March, Monday to Friday, 6:00 pm

Show 2: March will see Supernoobs in life

Supernoobs: the Super-Tastic-– Kevin, Tyler, Shope, and the Roach who are accidentally recruited by an intergalactic alliance to help stop an evil space-virus spreading across the galaxy! This promises a lot of fun as these “noobs” have a roller coaster ride as they try to survive the harrowing hallways of middle school.

Sometimes it’s hard to decide which mission is harder! Combine the already heroic task of surviving Parents, Hormones, Final Exams, Bullies, Jocks and Crazy Teachers, now add super-powers they have no idea how to use and the evil space virus that infects the Jocks, turning th em into hulking Mashed Potato Monsters or the Bully turning him into a 9 foot laser-eye shooting BULL – now you’ve got Supernoobs!

Starts from 1 March, Monday to Friday, 11:30 am

Show 3: My Knight and Me

All together the knightly trio set out to make the Dark Ages a little lighter and a whole lot more fun!

Starts 1 March, Monday to Friday, 3:30 pm

Movie of the month: Oggy and the Cockroaches

It’s movie time on Cartoon Network! Ever since the world was born, two forces have been locked in perpetual battle. Their struggle is so, so ferocious and fierce that it makes the clash between good and evil look like a game of checkers! This ancestral duel is so ancient and so merciless that it can only be…Oggy against the Cockroaches!

On 11 March, Saturday, 11:00 am

Nickelodeon is back with the biggest kids awards of the year – ‘Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2017′. With none other than the WWE superstar John Cena hosting the awards night, it is going to be a treat for the kids. The show will feature celebrity guests, musical acts, live entertainment and the very famous SLIME stunts.

International Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2017 to air in India only on Nick HD+.

So, tune in to Kids Choice Awards 2017 as kids vote for their favourite celebrities and SLIME them on 12 March, 6 pm onwards.