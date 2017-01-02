Cartoon Network has a special line-up for kids this New Year

Cartoon Network is planning to make this New Year special for kids with back to back movie premiers and shows.

Here’s what you should look forward to in January exclusively crafted by Cartoon Network:

Kris and friends have a gala time in a new movie Roll No. 21 – Kris v/s Zombies on 26 January, 2017, 11.00 a.m.

An encounter with Zombies is nothing less than entertainment for Kris and his friends. The musical band- Zombie Rock undergoes turmoil as it gets people from the dead. Only time will tell how ‘Zombie Rock’ generates unlimited laughter with the music festival that hosts Kris and his friends. In this thrilling, musical and hysterical joyride, let’s wait and watch to see how our superhero and his friends combat the zombies or turn into one.



Welcome Teen Titans Go! with brand new episodes from 9 January, 2017, Monday toFriday, 12:00 noon.

Cartoon Network’s teenage superheroes are back with a bang! Whether it’s about pranks, deciding who does the laundry or fighting crime in Jump City, they are all ever-ready for adventures, inside the house and outside as well. Watch brand new episodes of Teen Titans Go! Season 3 .



Celebrate Henry’s birthday on 14 January, 2017, 11.00 a.m.onwards

Every year it seems as though Henry’s birthday parties couldn’t get any worse, but of course they can, and they do. Henry’s friends are ready with their presents. Are you?

It’s a love story for Oggy and Olly from 16 January, 2017, Monday to Friday, 6.00 p.m.

Oggy falls head over heels in love with his new neighbour, Olly and the journey to impress her is not less than any romantic princess diaries we have read of. Watch out for the tricks and tactics Oggy undertakes to impress Olly and how he tackles the roaches. Look out for Olly Sabse Niraali on weekdays to know how Oggy’s love story shapes up.

Get patriotic with Kris as the nation celebrates Republic Day on 26 January, 2017, 11.00 a.m. onwards

Celebrate Republic Day with Cartoon Network’s favourite superhero Kris and his friends! The channel brings to you a brand new Roll No. 21 movie and the best of Oggy episodes. Make sure to get back from your school parade to not miss the movies.