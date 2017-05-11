Cartoon Network greenlights ‘UniKitty!’ Series from Warner Bros. Animation

Cartoon Network is transporting viewers to a joyous kingdom full of sparkling matter, happy thoughts and the occasional rage-out in Unikitty!, an all-new animated series produced by Warner Bros. Animation. The series follows Unikitty, the beloved character from The Lego Movie, and a whole cast of friends into a world full of adventure, excitement and dance parties.

As ruler of the kingdom, Unikitty has busy days full of royal responsibilities. Unikitty is most interested in making sure everyone is happy and ridding the kingdom of negativity, but don’t misunderstand her optimism – she is one kitty not to be crossed. While she may be full of boundless energy and creativity, Unikitty is a force to be reckoned with if anyone gets in the way of spreading her positive vibes, especially if anyone makes her little brother and best friend, Puppycorn, sad. Also living in the castle are Dr. Fox, the resident scientist, and Unikitty’s trusty bodyguard, Hawkodile. Through it all, Unikitty and her friends make sure that every day is the happiest and most creative ever.

Turner’s Cartoon Network has long partnered with The LEGO Group to bring compelling entertainment to kids with series and specials like Lego DC Comics: Batman Be-Leaguered, Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out, Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles, Legends of Chima, NINJAGO: Masters of Spinjitzu and Mixels. Unikitty! is also the latest series from Warner Bros. Animation produced for Cartoon Network, joining Teen Titans Go! and Justice League Action.

Unikitty! features veteran voice actors Tara Strong (Teen Titans Go!) and Grey Griffin (Be Cool Scooby-Doo!) along with Kate Micucci (Be Cool Scooby-Doo!), Roger Craig Smith (Regular Show), Eric Bauza (The Adventures of Puss in Boots) and H. Michael Croner (Review). Dan Lin (The Lego Batman Movie, The Lego Movie), Phil Lord (The Lego Batman Movie, The Lego Movie), Christopher Miller (The Lego Batman Movie, The Lego Movie), Roy Lee (The Lego Batman Movie, The Lego Movie), Jill Wilfert (The Lego Batman Movie, The Lego Movie) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serve as executive producers, with Aaron Horvath (Teen Titans Go!) as supervising producer. Edward Skudder (Dick Figures) and Lynn Wang (Star vs. Forces of Evil) serve as producers.