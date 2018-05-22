Cartoon Network Enterprises (CNE) launches brand new merchandising collection, ‘Back-to-School’

Cartoon Network Enterprises (CNE), the global licensing and merchandising division of Turner India, has come up with a brand new ‘Back-to-School’ collection at offline and online retail stores across India as a treat to kids for their new semester.

Featuring popular Cartoon Network superheroes, Ben 10 and the Powerpuff Girls, the collection includes sippers, lunch boxes and bagpacks to gear the students for their new session in the quintessential Cartoon Network way.

“The new range, featuring cool designs, extends the world of Ben 10 and The Powerpuff Girls from the TV screen to everyday life. Our little fans get a chance to carry their own cartoon-verse with them everyday, coming a step closer to their favourite characters”, Cartoon Network Enterprises (South Asia Turner India) sr. director Anand Singh mentioned.

CNE has also introduced a vibrant range of apparel and quirky t-shirts in association with Easybuy that also features the toon sensations and are available in affordable ranges. The collection launch is also supported by on-air promotions on Cartoon Network channel with exciting offers.

Little fans will also get an opportunity to meet & greet Ben 10 at selected Easybuy stores across Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka throughout the month of May.

Kids can buy the amazing ‘Back to School’ collection at multiple stores across India such as Hamley’s, Starmark, Landmark Stores, and online on FirstCry, Hopscotch, Amazon India, Flipkart, and Paytm.