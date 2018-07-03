Cartoon Network announces a new original series ‘Elliott From Earth’

Cartoon Network has announced to have approved an all-new original series, Elliott From Earth, from the UK-based team behind the global hit The Amazing World of Gumball to be produced by the network’s EMEA hub (Europe, Middle East and Africa).

Slated to begin production in September 2018, this newest original, Elliott From Earth is created by Guillaume Cassuto, formerly a scriptwriter and composition supervisor on Gumball along with the acclaimed Gumball script-writing, story-boarding and editing team lined-up to bring the show to life.

Cassuto mentioned, “Elliott’s story has been in the back of my mind for a long time and working my way through a number of different roles on Gumball gave me a unique look into how to bring such a project to life. I’m beyond excited to have the chance to introduce Elliott to the world, and very proud to have this amazing team with me for the ride. I hope kids and animation fans across the universe will love Elliott just as much as we do.”

The synopsis of this 20-part series goes:

Elliott From Earth is a 20 x 11-minute animated science-fiction sitcom that offers a uniquely funny and warm-hearted perspective into the everyday life of kids – whether they’re human or not. Elliott is a human boy who finds himself living on a spaceship full of aliens from all parts of the universe. It’s a show about finding your place in the world, even if it’s in outer space. Oh, and there’s a dinosaur.