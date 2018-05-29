Cartoon Network and SundayToz release ‘We Bare Bears Match3 Repairs’ game worldwide

Cartoon Network and Korean game developer SundayToz have launched a new global match-three puzzle game, We Bare Bears Match3 Repairs, based on Cartoon Network’s hit animated series We Bare Bears, about three bear brothers trying to get by in the world of humans.

The gamers will get to play exciting puzzles and take on missions to help Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear to fix up their home (the cave) with fun and challenging match-three-style game play. The set of unique missions include rescuing seals, finding hidden wildlife, activating drones and more.

The users can also take help of power-ups like crabs, skunks and Ice Bear’s Vacuum Pal to rack up huge combos besides decorating the bears’ cave and other areas like the Campground, the Food Truck Park with special items and objects, one collects throughout the adventure.

Launched in Korea in January 2018 as We Bare Bears: The Puzzle, the mobile game was one of the popular ones, in both Apple store and Google Play at release which has amassed nearly three million downloads in the region, and remains in the top ten for puzzle games.

We Bare Bears Match3 Repairs will be available for free to download with in-app purchases on iOS devices via the App Store, as well as Android smartphones and tablets through Google Play.